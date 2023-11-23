Security Experts in Africa Raise Concerns about the Growing Use of Drones by Terrorist Groups

A report showed African terrorist groups are using global affiliations to acquire and modify drones for their own needs. Though the drones are not yet being used to launch attacks, analysts worry that in the long run, they could change the balance of power with governments. The Institute for Security Studies report says that while the global focus has been on the adaptation of unmanned aerial systems in Iraq, Syria and other spots in the Middle East, drones are becoming part of the tool kit for violent actors across Africa. The report said African militant groups like Boko Haram, Islamic State West Africa Province and al-Shabab are acquiring and modifying drones for their own purposes. It said terror groups use social media and messaging platforms to get the knowledge they need from groups like al-Qaida and Islamic State.

SOURCE: VOA