Second Volume To Be Handed To Ramaphosa

It’s all eyes on the Cyril Ramaphosa again as South Africans wait to read the findings of the state capture commission’s highly anticipated second report.

The first volume — released at the start of this month — honed in on the darkest days at the SA Revenue Service, SAA and the Guptas’ controversial New Age newspaper.

The findings had come some four years after the inquiry started its work, with names like Dudu Myeni and Tom Moyane featuring prominently.

Myeni’s blamed for many of the ailing airline’s failures while the report labels the dodgy dealings at the SA Revenue Service, the “clearest example” of state capture yet.

The commission previously stated it would release the second report before the end of January.

