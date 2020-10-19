Second Suspect To Appear In Court For Senekal Riots

Share with your network!

Another suspect is expected to appear in court in connection with the Senekal riots two weeks ago.

The 33-year-old man has been charged with attempted murder, public violence, arson, and malicious damage to property.

He is the second person to be arrested in connection with the incident.

A 52-year-old farmer, Andre Pienaar, was arrested after a group of people damaged state property and set a police van alight.

The group wanted authorities to hand over the two suspects arrested for the murder of a farm manager Brendin Horner earlier this month.

The two suspects arrested for Horner’s murder were arrested and made their second appearance in court on Friday.

This time around, larger groups of farmers, members and leaders of the Economic Freedom Fighters as well as a large police force contingent were also at the Senekal Magistrate’s Court.

The bail hearing has been postponed to next Tuesday.

Share with your network!