Second SA COVID-19 Patient Cleared Of Virus – Zikala

KwaZulu-Natal Premier Sihle Zikalala said that the wife of the country’s first coronavirus patient had been cleared of the coronavirus and had rejoined her husband and children at home.

Health Minister Zweli Mkhize announced that the woman from Hilton in KwaZulu-Natal was diagnosed with COVID-19 three days after her husband was confirmed as the country’s first patient with the virus.

The 38-year-old husband was cleared of the virus on Wednesday.

In a statement issued on Friday evening, Zikalala said that this speedy recovery of the two patients signalled hope amid fears in the country as the number of new infections continued to rise.

