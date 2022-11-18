Second pupil in ICU After Vlakfontein School Stabbing

Parents at Qalabotjha Secondary School in Vlakfontein are up in arms after one pupil was killed in a school fight.

Gauteng Education Department’s Steve Mabona says another pupil is in ICU in a critical condition.

Mabona says the department is closely monitoring the situation at the school.

“He’s quite critical, so we should be in a position to update at a later stage on what is happening with the learner,” Mabona said.

The incidents are suspected to be the result of gangsterism in the area.

