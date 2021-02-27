Second Batch Of J&J Vaccine Arrives In SA

The next batch of Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccine has arrived.
A South African Airways flight bringing the 80,000 vaccines from Belgium landed at OR Tambo International Airport on Saturday morning.
The second batch of vaccines is reserved for frontline healthcare workers.
The single-shot Johnson & Johnson vaccine has been shown to be 82 percent effective in preventing severe illness from the coronavirus variant first discovered in South Africa.
