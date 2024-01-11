Secluded Inzolo Lodge At Lalibela Game Reserve Once Again Welcomes Guests After Overcoming Flood Challenges

Set in seclusion on the side of a hill overlooking a valley, the uniquely private nature of Lalibela Game Reserve’s Inzolo Lodge proved to be its undoing after much-needed rains arrived on the reserve and blocked access to the lodge. But, with a bit of ingenuity and teamwork, Inzolo Lodge is ready once again to welcome guests.

In October 2023, Lalibela Game Reserve experienced a massive downpour that ended an almost-seven-year drought in the region, flooding rivers and washing away the roads offering accessibility to Inzolo Lodge. Its distinctive hillside location made it impossible for the Lalibela team to use alternative routes to get guests to and from the lodge, and Inzolo had to be closed until repairs could be carried out.

In the period that followed the flood devastation, while guests were accommodated at the reserve’s five other luxury accommodation offerings, the Lalibela team set out rebuilding the roads and constructing a series of small bridges over the rivers. Within a month, access had been restored, and guests are now being welcomed back in time for the peak season.

‘We’re excited to welcome our guests back to Inzolo Lodge to share the beauty of the space,’ said Johann Lombard, CEO of Lalibela Game Reserve. ‘These recent challenges have only strengthened our commitment to providing an unparalleled escape for those seeking a luxury getaway.’

Guests are invited once again to experience the allure of Inzolo Lodge. Ensconced in nature, the lodge makes the most of the surrounding views with lounges and dining areas that seamlessly transition into the landscape. A large terrace provides a fantastic viewing deck that extends into an outdoor dining area, while the sun-splashed pool is framed by a sea of indigenous flora and exposed rock formations.

Each of the four intimate, spacious chalets scattered next to the main lodge provides panoramic views over the bush. The chalets, each sleeping two people, are designed with comfort and luxury in mind – each en-suite chalet has a private balcony for observing the surrounding bush and wildlife, as well as a unique shower that offers a private view of the valley.

Each stay at Inzolo Lodge includes not only accommodation and delectable food and drinks (excluding premium wines and spirits), but also two game drives, one in the evening and another in the morning. Each game drive lasts between three and four hours, with a sundowner stop at sunset and a coffee stop in the morning. Guests have the additional option of booking a Big 5 walking safari or a night drive during their stay.

The Lalibela team looks forward to once again receiving guests at this unique retreat. Welcome back to Inzolo Lodge – where nature’s allure and luxury converge!

For more information about Inzolo Lodge and to book your stay, visit https://lalibela.net/inzolo-lodge/.