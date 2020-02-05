Search Is On For Lucky R114M Powerball Jackpot Winner From Roodepoort

Ithuba, the national lottery operator, is looking for the lucky winner of the latest Lotto PowerBall jackpot of R114 million.

The jackpot of R 114,580,902 from the draw on 4 February is the first jackpot of over R100 million for 2020 after 19 rollovers.

The winning ticket was purchased at Victor and Son Corner Café in Roodepoort, west of Johannesburg. The winner, who is not yet known, spent R5 on the winning ticket, using a manual selection method.

The winning numbers are: 03, 15, 23, 37, 45 and the PowerBall is 18.

“With a jackpot of this magnitude, we really hope that the winner will make contact with us in the coming days. We encourage all players, especially players from Johannesburg and surrounding areas, to check their tickets”, said

Khensani Mabuza, corporate relations executive at Ithuba.

“Once we have validated the winning ticket, our first step is to offer them trauma counselling. Becoming R114 million richer overnight can become overwhelming to anyone who wins. Our aim is to help the winner digest the news and enjoy every step of this life-changing experience. The trauma counselling will be followed by extensive financial advice to assist the winner with their financial planning. This a very important free service we offer to all winners of R50,000 and above to make sure that they invest their monies wisely and ensure the winners are financially healthy and create generational wealth,” said Mabuza.

EWN