Search For New Public Protector Has Began

Parliament’s Ad Hoc committee established to appoint the new Public Protector released the names of 38 nominees who have met the requirements to be considered.

The names will be published on the national legislature’s website for public comment for seven days.

The shortlisting process is set to begin on 26 July.

Suspended Public Protector Advocate Busisiwe Mkwebane’s term of office comes to an end on 15 October.

The Public Protector’s office is an independent body that investigates claims of abuse of power, unfair treatment, non -adherence to rules, dishonest or improper handling of money and personal gain through bribes and corruption.

The conditions to be considered for the position, besides being a South African Citizen, a judge, advocate or attorney, is to be a fit and proper person to hold such office.