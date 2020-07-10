Fri. Jul 10th, 2020

iAfrica

Stay Smart About South Africa

Search For Missing Girl, Man Who Disappeared In Athlone Canal May Resume Today

5 mins ago 1 min read

Picture: SAPS Facebook page.

Share with your network!

The search for a missing girl and a man who disappeared in a canal in Athlone may resume later on Friday.

Divers suspended the search earlier on Friday due to thick undergrowth in the Black River.

Fire and Rescue and police had resumed the search at 10 am on Friday at the sewage plant.

The man had jumped into the canal near 8th Avenue in Belgravia on Thursday to try to rescue the girl but both washed away.

Fire and Rescue’s Jermaine Carelse said: “We started this morning at 10 am and moved from the sewage plant, right down the river up until where there was a lot of thick undergrowth, which will be dangerous for the divers to go in there. So, they will resume the search shortly, or perhaps tomorrow.”

EWN

Share with your network!

Tags:

More Stories

1 min read

Mkhize: Impact Of Alcohol Sales On Healthcare System Reported To NCC

9 mins ago
1 min read

City Power Says Load Shedding A Reality For Today

41 mins ago
1 min read

Makhura: Gauteng Command Council Will Tackle The Virus Response As I Recover

50 mins ago
1 min read

COVID-19 Patients At Helen Joseph Hospital Go 3 Days Without Water

54 mins ago
1 min read

EC Health Dept Insists Scooters Were Never Intended To Ferry Patients

2 hours ago
1 min read

Dis-Chem Closes COVID-19 Testing Facilities Over Test Results Backlog

2 hours ago

You may have missed

1 min read

Search For Missing Girl, Man Who Disappeared In Athlone Canal May Resume Today

5 mins ago
1 min read

Mkhize: Impact Of Alcohol Sales On Healthcare System Reported To NCC

9 mins ago
1 min read

‘Stay Safe’ Warns AKA As He Reveals He Has Coronavirus

16 mins ago
1 min read

Ka-ching! Biggest-ever Powerball Plus Of R153m Up For Grabs On Friday Night

30 mins ago