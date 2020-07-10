Search For Missing Girl, Man Who Disappeared In Athlone Canal May Resume Today

The search for a missing girl and a man who disappeared in a canal in Athlone may resume later on Friday.
Divers suspended the search earlier on Friday due to thick undergrowth in the Black River.
Fire and Rescue and police had resumed the search at 10 am on Friday at the sewage plant.
The man had jumped into the canal near 8th Avenue in Belgravia on Thursday to try to rescue the girl but both washed away.
Fire and Rescue’s Jermaine Carelse said: “We started this morning at 10 am and moved from the sewage plant, right down the river up until where there was a lot of thick undergrowth, which will be dangerous for the divers to go in there. So, they will resume the search shortly, or perhaps tomorrow.”
More Stories
Mkhize: Impact Of Alcohol Sales On Healthcare System Reported To NCC
City Power Says Load Shedding A Reality For Today
Makhura: Gauteng Command Council Will Tackle The Virus Response As I Recover
COVID-19 Patients At Helen Joseph Hospital Go 3 Days Without Water
EC Health Dept Insists Scooters Were Never Intended To Ferry Patients
Dis-Chem Closes COVID-19 Testing Facilities Over Test Results Backlog