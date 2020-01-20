Mon. Jan 20th, 2020

Search For Abducted Two-month-Old CT Toddler Continues

Abducted two-month-old Kwahlelo Tiwane. Picture: SAPS

The search for a missing two-month-old baby boy continues.

The woman who kidnapped baby Kwahlelo Tiwane claimed to be a social worker when she approached his mother at their Khayelitsha home on Thursday.

The next day, they accompanied the suspect to Parow where she told the mother her office was. But instead, she fled with one of the mother’s twin boys.

Officials are appealing to the public to come forward with any information that could help them find the suspect and the two-month-old baby.

Meanwhile, in the Eastern Cape, a 6-year-old who went missing last week in Tabankulu has been found.

Khanide Nyikinya was found in Mount Ayliff last Friday and has been reunited with his family.

EWN

