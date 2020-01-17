Search Continues For Parktown Boys’ High Pupil Who Went Missing During Camp

JOHANNESBURG – A grade eight Parktown Boys’ High pupil has gone missing while on a school orientation camp at a lodge in Brits, in the North West.

The school has shared a missing person poster of the 13-year-old boy on its Facebook page.

Enoch Mpianzi was last seen during a water activity in a nearby river with his peers on Wednesday.

Rescue teams are already on site resuming the search and rescue operation.

Gauteng Education MEC Panyaza Lesufi said a decision was taken to cancel the camp and the pupils would return to the province on Friday.

Lesufi’s spokesperson Steve Mabona said he was at at the lodge already to speak to the missing boy’s parents on site.

“The MEC is at the lodge to make sure that everything is taken care of. Learners are en route home.”

Meanwhile, anxious parents are waiting at Parktown Boys’ High for their children to return home early from the orientation camp.

Mohammed Choonara has a grade eight son who attended that camp.

He said he learnt about the incident late on Thursday night when MEC Lesufi tweeted the information.

He’s questioned the lack of communication with parents, especially given that the boys didn’t have cellphones with them.

“if I hadn’t seen the tweet last night, then we wouldn’t have known. We received the email at 1 am this morning. This is a serious issue and it should have been communicated to parents.”

This woman said her son was also part of the group returning home on Friday morning.

“There are so many thoughts going through my mind. And I know they said these camps help the children to work together.”

