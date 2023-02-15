Search Continues for Ghanaian Footballer Missing in Türkiye

Former Newcastle winger Christian Atsu is still missing 9 days after an earthquake in Türkiye, with his agent appealing for more resources to aid rescue efforts. While two pairs of Atsu’s shoes were found in the rubble, the player himself remains missing as the search for him continues, Nana Sechere said. The Ghana international was declared missing a day after the 7.8 magnitude quake that hit Turkey and Syria last Monday. In an update via Twitter, Atsu’s agent, Nana Sechere, confirmed that the search was still ongoing, but some of Atsu’s belongings had been located. The former Newcastle United and Chelsea man moved to Turkey last September and scored his first goal for Hatayspor just hours before the devastating earthquake. To date, the disaster has claimed the lives of over 35,000 individuals.
SOURCE: AFRICA NEWS
