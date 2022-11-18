iAfrica

Search Continues For 72 people Missing Since April floods – KZN govt

The KwaZulu-Natal government says the search for 72 people – who are still missing since the devastating floods in April this year, continues.

More than 460 people died as a result of the floods.

Many of them were identified and buried by their families.

But some families are still seeking closure.

On Thursday, KZN Premier Nomusa Dube-Ncube gave an update on government’s progress since the flooding hit the province.

“We are still sitting with a challenge of around 72 missing people. The DNA services are being rendered by the South African Police Service. Recently, eight DNA results come back positive which was quite a positive thing for our side and the families affected.”

