Search And Recovery Operations For Khaya Magadla Enter Third Day

Search and recovery operations for six-year-old Khaya Magadla continued for the third day on Wednesday morning.
Magadla fell into an open manhole at a park along Mtambo Street while playing with friends on Sunday evening.
Johannesburg EMS and police have already searched four manholes with no success.
A multidisciplinary search team including the South African Police Service, Johannesburg Water technicians and emergency services has been looking for the boy since Monday – with no success.
The incident shocked the close-knit community – who have braved the cold to keep a watchful eye on the search.
More Stories
Zondo Set To Hand Over Final Instalment Of State Capture Report
Comair Closure Could Further Decimate Aviation Sector – Tourism Council
Namibia, SA Presidents Deny Allegations
Comair’s Application To Be Placed Under Provisional Liquidation Granted
All Emergency Teams Deployed In Areas Affected By Heavy Rain – CoCT
Lawyer Expects Arguments To Be Finalised In Marikana Lawsuit
NICD Reports 536 New COVID-19 New Cases In SA
South Africa Can’t Afford Basic Income Grant – CDE
KZN Government Disputes Claims Of Incorrect Relief Applications
UAE Authorities Will Oppose Bail On South Africa’s Behalf – Lamola
Mantashe Warns That Internal Fighting Will Lead To Loss Of Power For Party
Intense Cold Front To Hit Western Cape On Sunday