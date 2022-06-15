iAfrica

Search And Recovery Operations For Khaya Magadla Enter Third Day

ANA

11 hours ago 1 min read

Search and recovery operations for six-year-old Khaya Magadla continued for the third day on Wednesday morning.

Magadla fell into an open manhole at a park along Mtambo Street while playing with friends on Sunday evening.

Johannesburg EMS and police have already searched four manholes with no success.

A multidisciplinary search team including the South African Police Service, Johannesburg Water technicians and emergency services has been looking for the boy since Monday – with no success.

The incident shocked the close-knit community – who have braved the cold to keep a watchful eye on the search.

