Search And Recovery Operations For Khaya Magadla Enter Third Day

Search and recovery operations for six-year-old Khaya Magadla continued for the third day on Wednesday morning.

Magadla fell into an open manhole at a park along Mtambo Street while playing with friends on Sunday evening.

Johannesburg EMS and police have already searched four manholes with no success.

A multidisciplinary search team including the South African Police Service, Johannesburg Water technicians and emergency services has been looking for the boy since Monday – with no success.

The incident shocked the close-knit community – who have braved the cold to keep a watchful eye on the search.

