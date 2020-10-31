iAfrica

Sean Connery Has Died

Photo Credit: RadioTImes

50 mins ago 1 min read

Legendary actor Sean Connery, best known for playing fictional spy James Bond, has died at the age of 90, leading to an outpouring of tributes for one of Britain’s best-loved screen heroes.

Sir Sean’s son Jason told the BBC that his father died peacefully in his sleep overnight while in the Bahamas, having been “unwell for some time”.

The Scottish actor, who was knighted in 2000, won numerous awards during his decades-spanning career, including an Oscar, three Golden Globes and two Bafta awards.

“He was and shall always be remembered as the original James Bond,” said the movie franchise’s producers Michael G. Wilson and Barbara Broccoli.

