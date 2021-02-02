iAfrica

Stay Smart About South Africa

Seamless Delivery, the Order of the Day for this Egyptian Startup

44 mins ago 1 min read

Share with your network!

Egyptian startup Tayary, an online logistics and delivery platform, has secured pre-seed investment from AUC Angels, Alex Angels, and Cairo Angels. Launched in 2017, Tayary is a multifaceted online platform that facilitates order delivery through both B2B and B2C models. The Alexandria-based startup has developed its own order-tracking feature in-house, allowing businesses and individuals to send and receive deliveries in an affordable and efficient manner. The startup’s current services include online food ordering, B2B delivery services, and grocery and pharmacy deliveries. During the lockdown initiated in Q2 of 2020, Tayary also launched an additional on-demand courier service, Tayary Go, to help clients run errands while staying safe. The pre-seed funding will be deployed towards expanding geographically, growing the team and launching extensive marketing efforts in order to increase the clients they serve over the next year. This is not the first syndicated investment bringing together the three angel investment networks. Last year, Cairo Angels, Alex Angels, and AUC Angels invested in ElGameya, a fintech mobile application that manages ROSCA cycles.

SOURCE: DISRUPT AFRICA

Share with your network!

More Stories

1 min read

A Collection of African Masterpieces

37 mins ago
1 min read

Another Mysterious Discovery in Egypt

40 mins ago
1 min read

Nigerian Teen Jailed for Blasphemy Talks about That Incident

42 mins ago
1 min read

Flying Seems to be the Safest Form of Travel in Mali Right Now

46 mins ago
2 min read

The Challenge of Keeping Somaliland’s Heritage Identity

49 mins ago
1 min read

Khartoum Catches Addis Filing Up Controversial Dam

51 mins ago
1 min read

Empowering Female Medics in Nigeria

54 mins ago
1 min read

The Rise and Fall of a Forbes Billionaire

55 mins ago
1 min read

Lagos’ Infamous Traffic Has Life Threatening Consequences

57 mins ago
2 min read

The Colonial Planning of Airports in Nairobi

1 day ago
1 min read

Harare Officials Placed Under UK Sanctions

1 day ago
1 min read

Africa’s Oil Producing Nations Struggle to Meet Demand

1 day ago

You may have missed

1 min read

A Collection of African Masterpieces

37 mins ago
1 min read

Another Mysterious Discovery in Egypt

40 mins ago
1 min read

Nigerian Teen Jailed for Blasphemy Talks about That Incident

42 mins ago
1 min read

Seamless Delivery, the Order of the Day for this Egyptian Startup

44 mins ago