Sculptor Ebitenyefa Baralaye’s Ceramic Vessels Pay Homage to His Ancestry

Following the racial reckoning of 2020 and the death of his father that same year, the Nigerian-born, Detroit-based sculptor has embraced figuration while contemplating his own identity. “Portraiture can serve as a record for people’s families, dynasties, and cultures,” reflects artist Ebitenyefa Baralaye. Finished in a black satin glaze, his Akanza series mixes his and his father’s abstracted facial features. Meanwhile, his All My Relation series (named after an inscription by Dave the Potter) pays homage to his Nigerian ancestors through an imagined archive of eyes, ears, and noses. Works from both projects go on display February 15 at Friedman Benda’s Los Angeles gallery, alongside large ceramic finials and columns inspired by the work of Yoruba artisan Olowe of Ise and Catalan architect Antoni Gaudí.
More Stories
AKA Will Take his Place as One of South Africa’s Greats
Vans X Mami Wata Collab
Africa’s Streaming War Hinges on Local Content
Travelling Bus Fights Digital Illiteracy in Liberia
Luxury Lifestyle Brand Radisson Collection to Open in Abuja
Black-Owned Jenesis House Offering Luxury Retreats In Marrakech
Madagascar’s Best Beach Destination
Lomé Goes All Out With Eco-fashion On Show
Angele Etoundi Essamba’s Photo Series “Noire Vermeer” Takes a Fresh Look at the Dutch Painter Jan Vermeer
How to Position Africa’s Stock Markets
Kinshasa Righting Previous Chinese Mining Deals
Trends Shaping Africa’s Informal Retail Sector