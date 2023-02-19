iAfrica

Be Smart About South Africa

Sculptor Ebitenyefa Baralaye’s Ceramic Vessels Pay Homage to His Ancestry

4 hours ago 1 min read

Following the racial reckoning of 2020 and the death of his father that same year, the Nigerian-born, Detroit-based sculptor has embraced figuration while contemplating his own identity. “Portraiture can serve as a record for people’s families, dynasties, and cultures,” reflects artist Ebitenyefa Baralaye. Finished in a black satin glaze, his Akanza series mixes his and his father’s abstracted facial features. Meanwhile, his All My Relation series (named after an inscription by Dave the Potter) pays homage to his Nigerian ancestors through an imagined archive of eyes, ears, and noses. Works from both projects go on display February 15 at Friedman Benda’s Los Angeles gallery, alongside large ceramic finials and columns inspired by the work of Yoruba artisan Olowe of Ise and Catalan architect Antoni Gaudí.

ARCHITECTURAL DIGEST

Share with your network!

More Stories

1 min read

AKA Will Take his Place as One of South Africa’s Greats

4 hours ago
1 min read

Vans X Mami Wata Collab

4 hours ago
1 min read

Africa’s Streaming War Hinges on Local Content

4 hours ago
1 min read

Travelling Bus Fights Digital Illiteracy in Liberia

4 hours ago
1 min read

Luxury Lifestyle Brand Radisson Collection to Open in Abuja    

4 hours ago
1 min read

Black-Owned Jenesis House Offering Luxury Retreats In Marrakech

4 hours ago
1 min read

Madagascar’s Best Beach Destination

4 hours ago
1 min read

Lomé Goes All Out With Eco-fashion On Show

4 hours ago
1 min read

Angele Etoundi Essamba’s Photo Series “Noire Vermeer” Takes a Fresh Look at the Dutch Painter Jan Vermeer

4 hours ago
1 min read

How to Position Africa’s Stock Markets

24 hours ago
1 min read

Kinshasa Righting Previous Chinese Mining Deals

24 hours ago
1 min read

Trends Shaping Africa’s Informal Retail Sector

24 hours ago

You may have missed

2 min read

Spurs Up To Fourth

2 mins ago
2 min read

Rashford Nets Double As Man United Outclass Leicester

7 mins ago
1 min read

Sculptor Ebitenyefa Baralaye’s Ceramic Vessels Pay Homage to His Ancestry

4 hours ago
1 min read

AKA Will Take his Place as One of South Africa’s Greats

4 hours ago

Share