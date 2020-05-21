Thu. May 21st, 2020

Scores Killed in Deadly Jonglei Attack

At least 287 people, including a Doctors Without Borders (MSF) staff member and two other aid workers, have been killed in the most recent spat of inter-communal violence in the eastern state of Jonglei in South Sudan, government authorities have told Al Jazeera. At least 300 people were wounded in the violence, which broke out between the Murle and Lou Nuer ethnic communities on Saturday, according to the government. Many suffered gunshot wounds and other trauma, according to health workers. The UN mission said it had not independently verified the death toll, saying, “it is difficult to verify the number of casualties given conflicting reports and claims”. MSF confirmed that one member of its staff had been killed in the fighting. The UN Humanitarian Coordinator in South Sudan said two other aid workers for other groups were also killed.

SOURCE: AL JAZEERA

