Schools ready to receive Grades 7, 12 – Motshekga

Kayleen Morgan/EWN

Basic Education Minister Angie Motshekga says the sector is ready to receive grade 7 and 12 pupils tomorrow morning.

She says most schools are COVID-19 complaint and plans are underway to help the remaining 5%.

She says there have been challenges with 1,672 schools vandalized and many schools not having water but there are no high risk provinces.

The minister says if a child cannot go to a school because it’s not ready parents will be consulted about alternatives.

However, parents must respect a child’s right to receive an education.

EWN

