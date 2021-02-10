Schools At Breaking Point Over Fees

Share with your network!

A survey by the credit bureau reveals that parents are struggling to pay school fees.

With the current economic climate exacerbated by the COVID-19 pandemic, schools are falling in the ranking of priorities.

The ripple effect of this has left many schools struggling to survive.

Pupils are getting back to school. But economic challenges have left many parents unable to pay school fees. This has left many schools battered.

One teacher union says the projected 5.3-percent budget cut to education only adds to the current woes.

The Gauteng Education Spokesperson, Steve Mabona, deferred the budget cuts to National Treasury.

But he is urging parents to do their utmost to pay school fees

