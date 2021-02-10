iAfrica

Stay Smart About South Africa

Schools At Breaking Point Over Fees

Image: SABC

59 mins ago 1 min read

Share with your network!

A survey by the credit bureau reveals that parents are struggling to pay school fees. 

With the current economic climate exacerbated by the COVID-19 pandemic, schools are falling in the ranking of priorities. 

The ripple effect of this has left many schools struggling to survive.

Pupils are getting back to school. But economic challenges have left many parents unable to pay school fees. This has left many schools battered.

One teacher union says the projected 5.3-percent budget cut to education only adds to the current woes.

The Gauteng Education Spokesperson, Steve Mabona, deferred the budget cuts to National Treasury.

But he is urging parents to do their utmost to pay school fees

Share with your network!

Tags:

More Stories

2 min read

Strategic Partnership To Increase Exports To China

1 hour ago
1 min read

Gauteng Nurses Anxious About Vaccine Delay

1 hour ago
1 min read

SA Reports 1 732 New COVID-19 Cases

1 hour ago
1 min read

AstraZeneca Vaccine Still Relevant – Expert

24 hours ago
1 min read

Vaal Dam Full After Heavy Rainfall

24 hours ago
1 min read

No Pomp And Ceremony For Sona 2021

24 hours ago
1 min read

1 376 New COVID-19 Cases Recorded In SA

24 hours ago
1 min read

SA Halts Rollout Of AstraZeneca vaccine

2 days ago
1 min read

J&J Applies For Emergency Use Of COVID-19 Vaccine

2 days ago
1 min read

Diko, Masuku Disciplinary Hearings Continue

2 days ago
1 min read

2 435 New COVID-19 Infections Reported In SA

2 days ago
1 min read

Eskom Suspends Load-Shedding

3 days ago

You may have missed

3 min read

Turning SA’s Chemical Sector Into An Economic Powerhouse And Critical Job Creator

5 mins ago
4 min read

Dulcy’s Big Dream Brings Quality, Affordable Healthcare To Thousands In Gauteng

11 mins ago
1 min read

Schools At Breaking Point Over Fees

59 mins ago
2 min read

Strategic Partnership To Increase Exports To China

1 hour ago