Scholarship Named for Francis Kéré Will Support African Students at Yale

With funding from the Sydney E. Frank Foundation, Yale has announced the establishment of a scholarship in honor of Pritzker Prize-winning architect, Francis Kéré, which will support African students of architecture at Yale. Originally from Burkina Faso, Kéré helms Berlin-based Kéré architecture and has a history with Yale where he has served as a visiting professor since 2019. The Francis Kéré Scholarship Fund could see future growth with additional gifts earmarked for it. Out of a total of 225 enrolled in graduate programs at the School of Architecture, ten students are from Africa. Yale stands out from many other educational institutions in that it offers need-based financial aid blind of nationality.
