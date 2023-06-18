iAfrica

Be Smart About South Africa

Scholarship Named for Francis Kéré Will Support African Students at Yale

12 seconds ago 1 min read

With funding from the Sydney E. Frank Foundation, Yale has announced the establishment of a scholarship in honor of Pritzker Prize-winning architect, Francis Kéré, which will support African students of architecture at Yale. Originally from Burkina Faso, Kéré helms Berlin-based Kéré architecture and has a history with Yale where he has served as a visiting professor since 2019. The Francis Kéré Scholarship Fund could see future growth with additional gifts earmarked for it. Out of a total of 225 enrolled in graduate programs at the School of Architecture, ten students are from Africa. Yale stands out from many other educational institutions in that it offers need-based financial aid blind of nationality. 

THE ARCHITECT’S NEWSPAPER

