Schneider Electric Signs MOUs With NRF And UJ – Aims To Accelerate Energy And Automation Training

Schneider Electric, the leader in the digital transformation of energy management and automation, has signed respective Memorandums of Understanding (MOU) with the National Research Foundation (NRF) and the University of Johannesburg (UJ) at the recent France Alumni Day, hosted in partnership with the Department of Higher Education and Training (DHET) at the French Embassy in Tshwane.

The event, which was held during the visit of H.E. Ms Catherine Colonna, French Minister for Europe and Foreign Affairs to South Africa, saw Devan Pillay, cluster president of Anglophone Africa at Schneider Electric sign the respective MOUs with Dr Aldo Stroebel, Executive Director: Strategic Partnerships, National Research Foundation and Prof Letlhokwa Mpedi, Vice-Chancellor and Principal, University of Johannesburg.

“Our cooperation with the NRF and UJ aims to strengthen Schneider Electric’s efforts to provide critical access to research, innovation and education in the fields of energy and automation. We look forward to working with two of the country’s pillars in research and education which will take us one step closer to our objective of 1 million people trained globally by 2025,” comments Pillay.

Schneider Electric’s cooperation with both the NRF and UJ reconfirms the company’s commitment to empowering the youth of South Africa through valuable skills and knowledge transfer and practical training opportunities.

The MOUs also aim to strengthen ongoing research and innovation in the field of energy, providing a strong foundation for skilled workforce of the future. Furthermore, it could serve as an innovative funding instrument to advance research for education within the field of energy whilst establishing leading-edge research platforms.