iAfrica

Stay Smart About South Africa

Scenario Planning Tool Shows the Effects of COVID-19 in the Sahel

28 mins ago 1 min read

Share with your network!

Coronavirus is predicted to push more than 1 million people from their homes across the Sahel, creating havoc in an already highly fragile region, according to new forecasting software. Burkina Faso, Mali, Niger and Nigeria in West Africa are predicted to see displacement as a result of the increasing conflict, unemployment and human rights abuses brought on by fallout from the coronavirus, the analytical tool developed by the humanitarian group Danish Refugee Council (DRC) has found. Analysing national factors such as economy, conflict level, climate, governance and food security, the Foresight tool uses open data from sources including the World Bank and the UN to predict forced displacement in a given country. The software has shown a high degree of accuracy when tested in Afghanistan and Myanmar and has been lauded as a potential game-changer for the humanitarian sector by one of its funders, Denmark’s ministry of foreign affairs.

SOURCE: THE GUARDIAN

Share with your network!

More Stories

1 min read

CAR’s Previously Conjoined Twins Baptised by Pope Francis

18 seconds ago
1 min read

Squeezing Dos Santos Out of Angola’s SOEs

2 mins ago
1 min read

Kenyan Non-profit Changes Gears to Yield Better Results for Farmers

4 mins ago
1 min read

How One Man and his Cellphone in Canada Rescued a Group of Africans Stuck in China

6 mins ago
1 min read

Mogadishu Foils Al Shabaab Prison Break

9 mins ago
1 min read

A Coastal City in Benin Restores Monuments from the Slave Trade Era

12 mins ago
1 min read

Litigating the Right to Education in South Africa: An Overview of Some of the Most Important Cases of the Last Ten Years

19 mins ago
1 min read

How to Achieve Successful Blue Growth in Africa

22 mins ago
1 min read

Windhoek Hopes to Catch a Big Fish to Finance its Fight Against the Pandemic

25 mins ago
1 min read

The Moroccan Athlete Who Inspired a Generation

22 hours ago
1 min read

A Model of Culturally Relevant and Sustainable African Design

22 hours ago
1 min read

PR Training for African Founders

22 hours ago

You may have missed

1 min read

CAR’s Previously Conjoined Twins Baptised by Pope Francis

18 seconds ago
1 min read

Squeezing Dos Santos Out of Angola’s SOEs

2 mins ago
1 min read

Kenyan Non-profit Changes Gears to Yield Better Results for Farmers

4 mins ago
1 min read

How One Man and his Cellphone in Canada Rescued a Group of Africans Stuck in China

6 mins ago