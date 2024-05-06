SCA Reverses Hlophe’s Decision To Acquit Bongo of Corruption Charges, Mandates a New Trial

The Supreme Court of Appeal (SCA) has overruled former Western Cape Judge President John Hlophe’s contentious 2021 decision to acquit African National Congress (ANC) MP Bongani Bongo of corruption charges.

The charges stem from allegations that Bongo sought to bribe an evidence leader in Parliament’s 2017 inquiry into state capture at Eskom.

The trial began in February 2021, but after the State concluded its case, Bongo filed an application for discharge, which Hlophe upheld.

In releasing Bongo in 2021, Hlophe determined that, based on the evidence leader’s own testimony, “there was no blank cheque offered or a fixed amount that was proposed”.

He also determined that “having a discussion about delaying or collapsing a parliamentary process [was] not unlawful” and that “only when an offer of gratification is made in exchange for a proscribed act” does it become a crime.

However, the SCA concluded on Monday, among other things, that Hlophe’s findings in this respect were in contrast with established legal principles, were not in accordance with relevant legislation, and were “manifestly incorrect.”

And now it has been ordered that the trial be restarted.