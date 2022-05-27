SCA Dismisses Zuma ‘Special’ Application

Supreme Court of Appeal President, Mandisa Maya has dismissed a ‘special’ application by former President Jacob Zuma,

to reconsider a decision not to have prosecutor Billy Downer removed from his corruption trial.

Zuma petitioned her after his initial application was dismissed by judges of the same court.

He argued at the time that Downer did not have title to prosecute him.

Zuma’s trial was postponed earlier this month to allow Maya to make a decision on his application.

The SCA president has also denied claims of deliberate delays in Zuma’s case.

