Saved by the Wedding Bells

A wedding celebration saved all the people of a Moroccan village during Friday’s deadly earthquake, which destroyed their stone and mud-brick houses while they were enjoying traditional music in an outdoor courtyard. On the video, people scream and shout “earthquake”, or call for family members as the overhead electric lighting is replaced by pinpoints of light from mobile phones. The party was a traditional pre-wedding celebration thrown by the family of the bride before she was to depart the next day for the house of the groom. The terrible fate the people of Ighil Ntalghoumt escaped was clearly visible a few kilometres down the winding mountain road towards Marrakech, where the village of Tikekhte was almost entirely wiped out.

