Save A Life With R50 This Mandela Day

This Mandela Day, South Africans have the power to save a life with R50. Every contribution to DKMS Africa’s ‘Swab Kits Save Lives’ initiative counts in the fight against blood cancer and blood disorders. Plus, it only takes five minutes out of your 67 to make a donation, enabling you to be a superhero with time to spare.

Swab kits are used to collect DNA samples after someone registers as a stem cell donor. These are then sent to a lab where experts analyse their HLA characteristics to identify potential matches for patients in need of a stem cell transplant.

Through this process, once the swab kit is typed, a potential donor is added to the registry where they become a life saver in waiting for patients searching for a stem cell donor.

“Your R50 helps cover the costs of this journey. In doing so, you ensure that more swabs are tested so that more people can potentially become stem cell donors and save more lives,” explains Palesa Mokomele, Head of Community Engagement and Communications.

She concludes by saying, “Mandela Day reminds us of Tata Madiba’s legacy and how, when we come together, we can really make a change. This legacy is one we believe can make a difference in our society and, furthermore, in the lives of the patients with whom we work.”

Play your part this Mandela Day by making a donation at www.dkms-africa.org/get-involved/donate-money or register as a stem cell donor at https://www.dkms-africa.org/register-now .