Satisfying the Desire of African Viewers to Engage with the Culturally Rich Content of Iwájú

The highly anticipated animated limited series “Iwájú” is set to captivate audiences with its blend of Nigerian culture and futuristic storytelling. Developed through a collaboration between Kugali Studios and Disney Animation, the six-episode show promises to offer a unique narrative experience centered around the adventures of Tola and Kole in a futuristic Lagos, Nigeria. However, despite its Nigerian roots, “Iwájú” faces a challenge in reaching its local audience due to the absence of Disney+ in Nigeria and most of Sub-Saharan Africa. This absence has stirred disappointment among eager fans who were unable to access the show through the popular streaming platform. Amid these challenges, “Iwájú” has found an alternative path to African audiences. Recognizing the demand and enthusiasm for the series, Disney has announced that “Iwájú” will be broadcast on the Disney Channel on DSTV, offering a way for Nigerians and other Africans to experience the show.

SOURCE: AFRICA.COM