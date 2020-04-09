Sassa To Pay Out Social Grants Earlier In May

Share with your network!

Social grants will be paid out earlier from May.

The long queues seen during the last round of payments has compelled the South African Social Security Agency (Sassa) to change dates for some categories of recipients.

Disability and old age grants will be paid on 4 May. All other grants will be paid from 6 May.

Scenes of chaos unfurled in some parts of the country when child support grant beneficiaries descended on pay points earlier than expected this month.

Officials struggled to enforce social distancing rules.

EWN

