Sassa, Dept Of Social Development Tasked With Reducing Queues

7 hours ago 1 min read

The Social Development Minister and Sassa have been given two weeks to present a plan for preventing long queues at Sassa offices and pay points. 

The Social Development Portfolio Committee has also quizzed the department on the lapsing of temporary disability grants and reapplications.

This has led to hundreds of people queueing for hours, or even overnight. 

The Social Development Department and Sassa are trying to streamline things, including improving their communication, implementing an appointment system for medical assessments, limiting the number of people visiting Sassa offices and encouraging people to apply online.

Sassa said by next week, call centres will be jacked up after a new service provider was appointed to assist. 

Social Development Minister Lindiwe Zulu was also asked about the old and physically challenged people who came to reapply for their grants in Bellville last week, and who were waterbombed by police.

