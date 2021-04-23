Sassa Apologises For Grant Delays

The South African Social Security Agency hopes to pay beneficiaries before the end of the month, after delays in the payout of the social distress grant.
Thousands of people face financial difficulties after the agency failed to pay.
Sassa CEO, Busisiwe Memela-Khambule spoke to eNCA about some of those challenges.
“Fortunately, we have engaged treasury, and they have approved that we can do the payments, and we will be paying, particularly for March, as soon as we can. April is in the pipeline for the payment process.”
