Sasol Confirmed As Diamond Sponsor For African Energy Week 2022

Africa’s vast hydrocarbon resources present an opportunity for the continent to secure its energy supply, improve energy access and drive socioeconomic development. With the continent’s oil and gas industry rapidly expanding owing to increases in energy demand across the continent and at globe scale, the role local energy companies play in driving energy developments continues to expand.



Global chemicals and energy company Sasol will be returning to this year’s edition of the African Energy Week (AEW) conference and exhibition – Africa’s premier event for the oil and gas sector which will take place from October 18 – 21 in Cape Town – as a diamond sponsor.



Through its various business units across the oil and gas upstream, midstream and downstream landscapes as well as in electricity generation and infrastructure development, Sasol has emerged as one of Africa’s major drivers of energy sector growth. Representing one of South Africa’s major oil and gas players, the participation of Sasol as a diamond sponsor at AEW 2022 will be crucial for shaping discussions around challenges and opportunities across Africa’s entire energy value chain as well as the role the continent’s vast yet untapped hydrocarbon resources play in ensuring energy security.



Through its upstream arm, Sasol Exploration and Production, the firm has been instrumental in maximizing Africa’s exploration, infrastructure rollout and production activities with the company spearheading various project implementations in Mozambique, South Africa and Gabon. In 2022, the company partnered with Kinetiko Energy to boost investments for gas exploration in the South African province of Mpumalanga following the signing of a similar agreement to fund gas developments across South Africa with the Central Energy Fund in July 2021. As a diamond sponsor, Sasol representatives will participate in high-level panel discussions to promote investment opportunities within South Africa’s upstream sector whilst providing an update of the company’s operations.



In addition, with inadequate infrastructure across Africa’s midstream sector preventing the continent from exploiting local resources to meet demand, Sasol has been leading the charge in reversing that trend, with the company operating two of South Africa’s largest refineries and spearheading a series of pipeline developments aimed at harnessing Mozambique’s vast natural gas potential. Across the downstream sector, Sasol is one of Africa’s major players with the firm operating 410 retail convenience centers in South Africa alone, which accounts for 11% of the country’s regulated retail market. In this regard, AEW 2022 presents the best platform for Sasol to promote investment and partnership opportunities across the midstream segments as both the company and South Africa seek to attract foreign investments and maximize sector growth.



Furthermore, with Africa’s gas market expanding, Sasol has emerged as one of the drivers of the transition with the firm involved in various gas-to-power projects including the development of a 140 MW electricity generation facility in partnership with state utility Electricidade de Mocambique in Mozambique.



Meanwhile, in line with the South African government’s Hydrogen Society Roadmap aimed at diversifying the energy mix with green hydrogen for energy security and decarbonization, Sasol has recently signed an agreement with Japanese company ITOCHU Corporation to jointly study and develop the market and supply chain for green ammonia, further demonstrating the company’s commitment to positioning South Africa as a green hydrogen economy.



“The Chamber is proud to announce the return of Sasol as a diamond sponsor at AEW 2022 where the firm will continue shaping serious debates regarding the best ways Africa can maximize investments to boost oil and gas exploration, production, refining, transportation and exploitation for energy security, affordability, security and independence,” states NJ Ayuk, the Executive Chairman of the African Energy Chamber (AEC), adding that, “With South Africa on the precipice of an energy sector transformation on the back of gas, Sasol will continue to be instrumental.”



Under the theme, ‘Exploring and Investing in Africa’s Energy Future while Driving an Enabling Environment,’ AEW 2022 will enable Sasol to promote its current projects as well as future plans both in South Africa and regionally. As a diamond sponsor, Sasol will have access to exclusive networking forums at AEW 2022 where the firm will shape high-level dialogue around the future of African energy.

Distributed by APO Group on behalf of African Energy Week (AEW).

Share with your network!