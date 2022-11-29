iAfrica

SA’s Unemployment Rate Drops To 32.9% In Third Quarter

49 mins ago 1 min read

South Africa’s jobless rate has decreased once again.

The official unemployment rate dropped to 32,9 percent in the third quarter from 33,9 percent in the second quarter.

This means that 7,7 million people are officially unemployed in the country.

Under the expanded definition of unemployment — which includes discouraged workers — the jobless rate also decreased to 43.1 percent in the third quarter from 44,1 percent in the second quarter.

Under this definition 11,9 million people are out of work.

