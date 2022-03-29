iAfrica

Be Smart About South Africa

SA’s Unemployment Rate Crosses 35% Threshold: Stats SA

12 hours ago 1 min read

Statistic South Africa says the country’s unemployment rate has crossed the feared 35% threshold in the fourth quarter of 2021, bringing the rate to 35.3%.

The figure grew by 0,4 percentage points as compared to the third quarter of 2021.

Meanwhile, the expanded definition of the unemployment rate decreased by 0.4% to 46.2% in the fourth quarter.

The figures were supposed to be published last month but the agency said low response rates from survey participants held them back.

The figure declined by an average of 76.9% in the second quarter to a worrying 44.6% in the fourth quarter of last year.

Share with your network!

Tags:

More Stories

1 min read

President Ramaphosa To Appear Before SAHRC Hearings On Friday

12 hours ago
1 min read

Operation Dudula’s Nhlanhla Says He’s ‘Willing To Die’ For His Beliefs

12 hours ago
1 min read

We Have Not Received An Ultimatum – ANC

12 hours ago
1 min read

Nhlanhla ‘Lux’ Legal Counsel Adamant State Has No Case

2 days ago
2 min read

Counting The Costs Of Cape Town’s Taxi Strike

2 days ago
1 min read

Political Parties Denounce Attacks On Foreign Nationals

2 days ago
2 min read

NICD Reports 989 New COVID-19 Cases In SA

2 days ago
2 min read

SA Reports 1 497 New COVID-19 Cases

3 days ago
1 min read

Forensics Of Parliament Fire To Take Another Six Weeks

4 days ago
2 min read

NICD Reports 1 560 New COVID-19 Cases In SA

4 days ago
1 min read

Operation Dudula Leader Nhlanhla Dlamini Arrested

5 days ago
1 min read

E-Hailing Drivers Return To Work

5 days ago

You may have missed

1 min read

President Ramaphosa To Appear Before SAHRC Hearings On Friday

12 hours ago
1 min read

SA’s Unemployment Rate Crosses 35% Threshold: Stats SA

12 hours ago
1 min read

Operation Dudula’s Nhlanhla Says He’s ‘Willing To Die’ For His Beliefs

12 hours ago
1 min read

We Have Not Received An Ultimatum – ANC

12 hours ago

Share

Powered by WP Socializer