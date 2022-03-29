SA’s Unemployment Rate Crosses 35% Threshold: Stats SA

Statistic South Africa says the country’s unemployment rate has crossed the feared 35% threshold in the fourth quarter of 2021, bringing the rate to 35.3%.
The figure grew by 0,4 percentage points as compared to the third quarter of 2021.
Meanwhile, the expanded definition of the unemployment rate decreased by 0.4% to 46.2% in the fourth quarter.
The figures were supposed to be published last month but the agency said low response rates from survey participants held them back.
The figure declined by an average of 76.9% in the second quarter to a worrying 44.6% in the fourth quarter of last year.
