SA’s Only Licence Card Printing Machine Breaks Down After Routine Maintenance

South Africa’s driving licence card printing machine is out of action, once again.
But the national Department of Transport said that the maintenance of the machine will not affect the printing of driving licence cards.
Last year, the country’s only card printing machine broke down and was not working for four weeks.
This resulted in a serious backlog.
The Department of Transport said routine maintenance of the card-printing machine started at the beginning of last month.
However, the technical team noticed a breakdown that required a replacement of a critical part of the equipment.
The anticipated that it could take two to three weeks to get the machine back in action.
Furthermore, the department reassured South Africans that this would not affect the production of driver’s licence cards and encouraged people to continue applying for their cards as per normal.
