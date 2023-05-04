iAfrica

Be Smart About South Africa

SA’s Only Licence Card Printing Machine Breaks Down After Routine Maintenance

2 hours ago 1 min read

South Africa’s driving licence card printing machine is out of action, once again.

But the national Department of Transport said that the maintenance of the machine will not affect the printing of driving licence cards.

Last year, the country’s only card printing machine broke down and was not working for four weeks.

This resulted in a serious backlog.

The Department of Transport said routine maintenance of the card-printing machine started at the beginning of last month.

However, the technical team noticed a breakdown that required a replacement of a critical part of the equipment.

The anticipated that it could take two to three weeks to get the machine back in action.

Furthermore, the department reassured South Africans that this would not affect the production of driver’s licence cards and encouraged people to continue applying for their cards as per normal.

Share with your network!

Tags:

More Stories

1 min read

Ramaphosa Does Not Feel Snubbed By G7 Summit – Presidency

2 hours ago
1 min read

Sapo Liquidation Will Affect Millions Of South Africans – Gungubele

2 hours ago
1 min read

Krugersdorp Police Apologise To Rape Survivors

2 hours ago
3 min read

Anti-Litter Campaign Urges Public Not To “Trash” The Cape Town CBD

2 hours ago
3 min read

Sudan Conflict Could Prompt 800,000 People To Flee – UN

2 days ago
1 min read

G4S Given Notice Of Termination Of Contract To Run Mangaung Prison – Lamola

2 days ago
1 min read

Two More Arrested For Bester Escape

2 days ago
1 min read

Majola Village Described As A Warzone

2 days ago
1 min read

Another University Of Fort Hare Security Officer Dies

4 days ago
1 min read

Winde Can Only Dream About The Arrest Of Putin – Ntshavheni

5 days ago
EC Crime Figures
1 min read

Revenge May Have Been Motive For Pietermaritzburg Mass Shooting

6 days ago
1 min read

JSC Recommends Suspension Of Judges

6 days ago

You may have missed

1 min read

Ramaphosa Does Not Feel Snubbed By G7 Summit – Presidency

2 hours ago
1 min read

Sapo Liquidation Will Affect Millions Of South Africans – Gungubele

2 hours ago
1 min read

SA’s Only Licence Card Printing Machine Breaks Down After Routine Maintenance

2 hours ago
1 min read

Krugersdorp Police Apologise To Rape Survivors

2 hours ago

Share