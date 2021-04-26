SA’s My Octopus Teacher Takes Home The Oscar

South Africa’s first ever Netflix original documentary, My Octopus Teacher, has won an Oscar.
Directed by James Reed and Pippa Ehrlich, the heartwarming South African story stole the hearts of the world and in the early hours of Monday, took home the coveted golden award.
My Octopus Teacher was nominated alongside The Mole Agent Collective, Crip Camp and Time.
The Oscars were broadcasted from a train station, honouring films few saw in movie theatres, and reuniting Hollywood’s A-listers for the first time in more than a year due to Covid-19.
Along with aother prizes won at various film festivals around the world, My Octopus Teacher has also won the Bafta Award for Best Documentary and the Producers Guild of America Award for Best Documentary Motion Picture.
