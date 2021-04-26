iAfrica

Stay Smart About South Africa

SA’s My Octopus Teacher Takes Home The Oscar

A screengrab from the Netflix documentary 'My Octopus Teacher. Picture: Netflix/YouTube

3 hours ago 1 min read

Share with your network!

South Africa’s first ever Netflix original documentary, My Octopus Teacher, has won an Oscar.

Directed by James Reed and Pippa Ehrlich, the heartwarming South African story stole the hearts of the world and in the early hours of Monday, took home the coveted golden award.

My Octopus Teacher was nominated alongside The Mole Agent Collective, Crip Camp and Time.

The Oscars were broadcasted from a train station, honouring films few saw in movie theatres, and reuniting Hollywood’s A-listers for the first time in more than a year due to Covid-19.

Along with aother prizes won at various film festivals around the world, My Octopus Teacher has also won the Bafta Award for Best Documentary and the Producers Guild of America Award for Best Documentary Motion Picture.

Share with your network!

Tags:

More Stories

1 min read

J&J Vaccine Rollout To Resume On Wednesday

3 hours ago
1 min read

Health Dept Hopes To Vaccinate 5.5 Million Senior Citizens By June

3 hours ago
1 min read

SA Reports 1 101 New Cases

3 hours ago
2 min read

India Coronavirus Cases Set New Global Record

1 day ago
1 min read

SAHPRA To Monitor J&J Vaccine Rollout

1 day ago
1 min read

Lindani Myeni’s Body To Be Repatriated

1 day ago
1 min read

SA Reports 1 385 New Cases

1 day ago
2 min read

Willock Strike Earns Newcastle A draw With Liverpool

2 days ago
1 min read

Public Sector Wage Talks Begin

2 days ago
1 min read

SA Reports 1 637 New COVID-19 Cases

2 days ago
2 min read

Mumbai’s Batting Frailties Worry Captain Rohit

2 days ago
1 min read

Sassa Apologises For Grant Delays

3 days ago

You may have missed

1 min read

J&J Vaccine Rollout To Resume On Wednesday

3 hours ago
1 min read

Health Dept Hopes To Vaccinate 5.5 Million Senior Citizens By June

3 hours ago
1 min read

SA’s My Octopus Teacher Takes Home The Oscar

3 hours ago
1 min read

SA Reports 1 101 New Cases

3 hours ago