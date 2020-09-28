SA’s First Self-Service Digital Rewards And Gifting Platform Launches

Share with your network!

wiGroup launched a new self-service digital rewards and gifting platform. Wrapped links South African individuals, SMEs and corporates looking to seamlessly issue digital rewards and gifts, with some of the country’s leading fashion, electronics, pharmacy, hospitality and lifestyle brands.

wiGroup currently issues over R100 million in digital rewards value per month assisting corporates who wish to reward employees and customers, while driving significant revenue to the retailers integrated to the platform. The launch of Wrapped takes the offering from an integrated experience for large corporates to that of a self-serve option open to anyone, anywhere.

Bevan Ducasse, CEO at wiGroup, says: “Wrapped provides companies and individuals with a convenient way to reward employees and customers, while also allowing individuals to simply send gifts to friends and loved ones. By leveraging both the software we’ve developed, as well as our network of retail integrations and partnerships, we hope to make everyday celebrations and rewards possible at the click of a button.”

Global e-gifting amassed revenues of more than $20-billion in 2016, and the market is expected to grow at 20.7% compound annual growth rate by 2024.

Wrapped offers the convenience of a retailer-specific digital gift card which is redeemable at that retailer, or a generic Wrapped gift card that can be used at any of the platform’s partners.

“The platform caters for gifting from birthdays to employee recognition, customer loyalty, and marketing incentives,” says Mia Sevenster, MD of wiGroup’s Enterprise Rewards business. “Wrapped provides a quick, secure and user-friendly experience, with recipients receiving their digital gift cards instantly and enabling easy mobile-based redemption at our growing list of retail and hospitality partners eliminating the need for plastic cards.”

Visitors can purchase from a growing list of gift cards that currently include the iStore, Incredible Connection, Dis-Chem, Pick n Pay, Hirsch’s, Cellucity, HiFi Corporation, Nando’s, Hungry Lion, Primi, vida e caffè, Burger King, Toy Kingdom, Mugg & Bean and the Cape Union Mart Group including Poetry, Cape Union Mart, Keedo, Old Khakhi and Tread + Miller.

Roger Bezuidenhout, Head of Marketing and Brand at Toy Kingdom, says: “Toadie and Toy Kingdom are excited to be adding the new Wrapped self-service digital gifting platform to our existing wiGroup partnership. We believe this is a positive step in driving Toadie’s focus and purpose: To Make Kids Smile.”

The Wrapped platform is now live and can be found at www.wrappedgifts.co.za

