SA’s Energy Crisis Expected To Feature Prominently In Sona

The country’s energy crisis is expected to feature prominently in this year’s State of the Nation Address on Thursday.
Energy experts agree it’s time government implements workable solutions with mixed messaging and red tape still highlighted as frustrations.
Last year, 25 independent power producers were identified for the government’s project to add more capacity through renewable energy.
Energy expert Chris Yelland, the Managing Director at EE Business Intelligence, said the government’s messaging needed to be better aligned.
COO at Bayakha Infrastructure Partners, Thokozile Zambame, added that more emphasis should also be placed on supporting the local production of components for energy projects.
However, Zambane said there was now a lot more regulatory certainty in the sector compared to five years ago.
