SA’s Energy Crisis Crippling The Economy – Cosatu President Losi

Cosatu president Zingiswa Losi said that South Africa’s energy crisis was crippling the country’s economy and that labour unions were willing to engage with government on a way forward.

She said that power cuts would see many more people lose their jobs but she still did not think that the beleaguered state-owned entity should be privatised.

Eskom must remain in the hands of the national government said Cosatu’s Losi, who was delivering an address at Sactwu’s second central committee in Cape Town on Tuesday.

Losi said that state-owned entities created job sustainability for many South Africans.

Losi also took a swipe at the ruling African National Congress (ANC), telling delegates that the ANC must clean out the rot before the election in 2024.

