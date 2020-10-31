SA’s Diamond Fibre of Mohair Shines at South African Fashion Week

Share with your network!

At the latest South African Fashion Week, mohair took center stage in a series of collections from three designers, who showed the incredible beauty and versatility of the fabric. Known as the diamond fibre for its strength and richness, mohair was deployed in an amazing array of inventive ways that showed that it’s not just meant for heavy woollens. Cape Town’s Judith Atelier is the creation of Judith Smit, who started the label in a gentle nod to her grandmother. The womenswear label is opened with an ultra-feminine red showstopper that heralded a mixture of garments using mohair and other fabrics. For his Diamond Fibre Collection, Lukhanyo Mdingi offered sheer blouses in dip-dyed shades contrasted with business-like pants.

SOURCE: THE SOUTH AFRICAN

