SA’s COVID-19 Related Deaths Now At 407

Share with your network!

The national number of total confirmed COVID-19 cases in South Africa is now 21,343, with 10 new COVID-19 related deaths – bringing the total number of fatalities to 407.

The health department also announced on Saturday night that there have been 10,104 recoveries.

The Western Cape still has the highest number of COVID-19 infection in the country, with 13,826 cases.

THE WESTERN CAPE’S TYGERBERG SUB-DISTRICT

Nineteen more COVID-19 deaths have been recorded in the Western Cape.

This brings the total number of fatalities as a result of the disease to 276.

The number of infections in the City of Cape Town’s Tygerberg sub-district has surpassed the 2,000 mark.

The Western Cape Health Department is seeing a rapid rise in the number of patients needing hospitalisation.

Five-hundred-and-fifty-seven (557) cases are being treated in hospital, of these 154 patients are in the intensive care unit.

Two-thousand and thirty (2,030) coronavirus infections have been recorded in the Tygerberg Sub-District.

Khayelitsha registered 1,741 cases and Klipfontein 1,533.

EWN

Share with your network!