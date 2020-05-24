Sun. May 24th, 2020

iAfrica

Stay Smart About South Africa

SA’s COVID-19 Related Deaths Now At 407

5 mins ago 1 min read

EWN

Share with your network!

The national number of total confirmed COVID-19 cases in South Africa is now 21,343, with 10 new COVID-19 related deaths – bringing the total number of fatalities to 407.

The health department also announced on Saturday night that there have been 10,104 recoveries.

The Western Cape still has the highest number of COVID-19 infection in the country, with 13,826 cases.

THE WESTERN CAPE’S TYGERBERG SUB-DISTRICT

Nineteen more COVID-19 deaths have been recorded in the Western Cape.

This brings the total number of fatalities as a result of the disease to 276.

The number of infections in the City of Cape Town’s Tygerberg sub-district has surpassed the 2,000 mark.

The Western Cape Health Department is seeing a rapid rise in the number of patients needing hospitalisation.

Five-hundred-and-fifty-seven (557) cases are being treated in hospital, of these 154 patients are in the intensive care unit.

Two-thousand and thirty (2,030) coronavirus infections have been recorded in the Tygerberg Sub-District.

Khayelitsha registered 1,741 cases and Klipfontein 1,533.

EWN

SeanWhitehead

See author's posts

Share with your network!

Tags:

More Stories

1 min read

NICD Successfully Cultivates Causative Agent For COVID-19

58 seconds ago
1 min read

President Ramaphosa Expected To Address The Nation Tonight

3 mins ago
2 min read

NCCC Approves International Travel For Working, Studying Abroad

15 hours ago
2 min read

Students To Receive Data For 3 Months For Online Learning

15 hours ago
1 min read

ANC WC Calls For Protection Of Essential Workers After 2 Officers Die

15 hours ago
1 min read

Treasury Notes S&P Decision To Affirm SA’s Ratings

1 day ago

You may have missed

1 min read

NICD Successfully Cultivates Causative Agent For COVID-19

58 seconds ago
1 min read

President Ramaphosa Expected To Address The Nation Tonight

3 mins ago
1 min read

SA’s COVID-19 Related Deaths Now At 407

5 mins ago
3 min read

La Liga Can Resume Week Of June 8 – Prime Minister

59 mins ago