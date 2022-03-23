iAfrica

SA’s COVID-19 Regulations Further Eased

President Cyril Ramaphosa addresses 9th Proudly South African Buy Local Summit and Expo. PHOTO CREDIT: GCIS

19 mins ago

Masks are no longer required when outdoors but they will still be required at indoor facilities.

President Cyril Ramaphosa announced regulation changes during an address to the nation on Tuesday night.

The president said under the provisional regulations, both indoor and outdoor venues could now take up to 50% of their capacity, “provided that the criteria for entrance at those venues is proof of vaccination or a COVID test not older than 72 hours.

“But where there is no provision, for proof of vaccination or a COVID test, then the current upper limit will remain of 1,000 people in doors and 2,000 people outdoors.”

Ramaphosa also said as before, it would still be mandatory to wear masks when in public indoor spaces.

“However, a mask is not required when one is outdoors. This means that we still need to wear masks in facilities like shops, malls, offices, factories, etc.”

There will be no need to wear a mask when walking in public, exercising or attending an outdoor gathering.

Ramaphosa added “Travellers entering South Africa will need to show proof of vaccination or negative PCR test not older than 72 hours. All unvaccinated travellers entering the country who want to be vaccinated will be offered a vaccine,” he said.

Ramaphosa also announced that the state of disaster will end after the public has commented on proposed new regulations.

The president is also urging the unvaccinated to get the COVID-19 jab.

