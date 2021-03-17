SA’s Biggest Board Meeting, The Directors Event, Will Focus on Reimagining South Africa

Share with your network!

Now in its seventh year and billed as‘SA’s biggest board meeting,’ The Directors Event – futured by BCX, and presented in association with the Institute of Directors South Africa (IoDSA) – is part of the Sunday Times Top 100 Companies profile that will focus on the myriad of opportunities that the Covid-19 crisis has created for the country to reimagine, innovate and do things differently. The Directors Event is where the business community comes together to unpack major issues affecting the country’s economy.

“The year 2020, will be remembered as a year of global disruption. A year in which we were tested on a professional and personal level. Businesses the world over demonstrated their resilience, agility and ability to swivel at a time of great social and economic hardship. But in great adversity comes great learnings, it is therefore important that we look back at 2020 and decipher these learnings in order to clearly understand the path to a more resilient and sustainable future for our country”, say Jonas Bogoshi, CEO at BCX.

Pre-lockdown, The Directors Event attracted an audience of more than 300 senior management and C-level executives to a full-day conference at the Sandton Convention Centre. In 2020, the digital event drew an online audience of more than 1 300 delegates.

High profile speakers have most recently included Andre de Ruyter (CEO of Eskom) and Wendy Lucas-Bull (former Chairman of Absa), as well as Nhlanhla Nene (former Finance Minister), Jabu Mabuza (former Chairman, Eskom), Caroline Galvan (Lead Economist, World Economic Forum), and Mcebisi Jonas (former Deputy Minister of Finance), amongst others.

S’thembiso Msomi, editor of the Sunday Times believes it is crucial for the country to address the socio-economic hardships that have been exacerbated by the Covid-19 pandemic but says: “It is also time for South Africans to prove their mettle in rising above adversity with an attitude of innovation and progress, to ensure we do not remain on the backfoot in years to come. We need to learn and adapt at speed, and do everything we can to let this experience drive our determination to overcome and thrive. As the editor of South Africa’s biggest-selling English newspaper, it’s a privilege to drive the impact of The Directors Event.”

For more insight about previous events and to stay informed about panellists and moderators, please visit: www.thedirectorsevent.co.za

Share with your network!