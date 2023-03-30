SARS ‘Rogue Unit’ Probe About Law Compliance – Mkhwebane

Suspended Public Protector Busisiwe Mkhwebane says her investigation into the South African Revenue Service (SARS), was never aimed at stifling it from clamping down on tax evaders.

She has told her Parliamentary impeachment inquiry that probing claims of an alleged rogue unit within SARS was purely to ensure the revenue service was operating lawfully when using surveillance equipment to intercept communication.

Although a court has set aside findings that such a rogue unit ever existed, Mkhwebane has stood by her beliefs that a SARS unit operating outside its mandate was approved by then Finance Minister, Trevor Manuel.

Mkhwebane says she never relied on discredited reports when she took on Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) MP Floyd Shivambu’s complaint to investigate a purported rogue unit operating within SARS.

Mkhwebane has dismissed claims that she ignored evidence in coming to her conclusions.

Mkhwebane says she feels she needs greater protection from Parliament for the work she does.

“I feel I’ve been attacked from all angles. The very same mother, being the speaker, joining into to victimise or to deal with me, instead of the NA [National Assembly] protecting me.”

