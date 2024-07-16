SARS Distributes Over R10 Billion In Refunds As 2024 Tax Season Commences

The South African Revenue Service (SARS) has announced that it has already refunded more than R10 billion to taxpayers with the commencement of the 2024 tax season. The filing season kicked off on Monday, following an initial two-week period during which over 5 million taxpayers were auto-assessed.

Edward Kiewetter, the SARS Commissioner, noted that to date, refunds have been issued to 1.6 million taxpayers, with an average refund amount of R6,000. He also mentioned that an additional R4 billion is slated for distribution within the next 72 hours, barring any specific withholding reasons.

On the first day of the official filing season, approximately 200,000 returns were submitted, most of them online, with a smaller number being filed in person.

While there has been a significant influx of early filers, non-provisional taxpayers still have several weeks to submit their returns before the deadline in October.