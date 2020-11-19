iAfrica

Stay Smart About South Africa

SARB Keeps Repo Rate Unchanged At 3.5%

11 seconds ago 1 min read

Share with your network!

South African Reserve Bank Governor, Lesetja Kganyago, announced on Thursday that the repo rate remains unchanged at 3.5%.

The bank’s lending rate remains at 7%

Share with your network!

Tags:

More Stories

3 min read

Off-Grid Power Projects Could Modernise South Africa’s Energy Sector

8 hours ago
2 min read

The Rise Of Home-Grown Businesses In South Africa – Entrepreneurship Week

1 day ago
2 min read

Private Businesses Warned About Rise In Fraudulent Credit Applications

1 day ago
3 min read

Just Thinking Long Term Is Not Enough

1 day ago
3 min read

Economists Divided: Should The SARB Cut The Repo Rate?

3 days ago
5 min read

Business Reimagined For Africa

3 days ago
4 min read

What President Biden Means For Emerging Markets

1 week ago
4 min read

Investment Jargon – Demystifying Investment Language

1 week ago
3 min read

Business And Government Partner To Drive International Investment At Annual SA Tomorrow Investor Conference

1 week ago
3 min read

Vaccine News A Shot In The Arm For Recovery Stocks

1 week ago
3 min read

Why Low Interest Rates Are Bad News For Retirees

1 week ago
4 min read

FNB Unveils New Smart Solutions For Consumers And A Marketplace For SMEs On Its Banking App

1 week ago

You may have missed

1 min read

SARB Keeps Repo Rate Unchanged At 3.5%

11 seconds ago
1 min read

Zondo Dismissed Zuma’s Application For His Recusal

3 hours ago
1 min read

Rewrite For Leaked Maths Paper Possible

7 hours ago
1 min read

Dudu Myeni Appeals Delinquency Case

7 hours ago