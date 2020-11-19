SARB Keeps Repo Rate Unchanged At 3.5%

South African Reserve Bank Governor, Lesetja Kganyago, announced on Thursday that the repo rate remains unchanged at 3.5%.
The bank’s lending rate remains at 7%
South African Reserve Bank Governor, Lesetja Kganyago, announced on Thursday that the repo rate remains unchanged at 3.5%.
The bank’s lending rate remains at 7%
More Stories
Off-Grid Power Projects Could Modernise South Africa’s Energy Sector
The Rise Of Home-Grown Businesses In South Africa – Entrepreneurship Week
Private Businesses Warned About Rise In Fraudulent Credit Applications
Just Thinking Long Term Is Not Enough
Economists Divided: Should The SARB Cut The Repo Rate?
Business Reimagined For Africa
What President Biden Means For Emerging Markets
Investment Jargon – Demystifying Investment Language
Business And Government Partner To Drive International Investment At Annual SA Tomorrow Investor Conference
Vaccine News A Shot In The Arm For Recovery Stocks
Why Low Interest Rates Are Bad News For Retirees
FNB Unveils New Smart Solutions For Consumers And A Marketplace For SMEs On Its Banking App