Sara Sabry Makes History as Africa’s First Female Astronaut

Sara Sabry has achieved multiple firsts as the first Egyptian, Arab, and African woman to go to space. After she was selected by Space for Humanity to be the second Citizen Astronaut to journey to space, she launched aboard Blue Origin’s New Shepard rocket on August 4, 2022. With that single event, she made history, carrying her home country and the African continent with her. Sabry, a 31-year-old mechanical and biomedical engineer, shared her journey at GITEX Africa in Marrakesh. Over the course of her life, Sabry faced nay-sayers who doubted her ability. Beyond that, she faced limitations due to her nationality. She stated she would never have had the opportunity to access the space field without effort to create opportunities for herself. Because of her experience, she founded the Deep Space Initiative with the goal of increasing accessibility and opportunity in space for every human.



SOURCE: MAIL & GUARDIAN