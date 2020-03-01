Sun. Mar 1st, 2020

SAPS Probe Case Of Culpable Homicide

EWN

16 mins ago 1 min read

Police are investigating a case of culpable homicide after five people including a child burnt to death in an accident involving two vehicles travelling in opposite directions on the N1 in Polokwane.

It is alleged that a Datsun sedan travelling towards Mokopane with six occupants on Friday experienced a puncture and swerved into the opposite lane, colliding head-on with a Toyota Yaris.

Police said the Datsun vehicle caught fire on impact.

Spokesperson Motlafela Mojapelo said the process of identifying the bodies was under way.

“There were six people who caught fire, one was critically injured and taken to hospital.”

Mojapelo said the only male occupant from the other vehicle was also taken to hospital in a critical condition.

