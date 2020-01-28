SAPS Defends Staff After Laticia Jansen Murder

he South African Police Service (SAPS) insists officers have been adequately trained to deal with cases involving missing persons despite Laticia Jansen’s grandmother claiming she was turned away when she tried to report the teenager’s disappearance.

The grade eight pupil was last seen on Wednesday while walking to the Graceland Education Centre after missing the bus.

Her body was discovered two days later on the East Rand. She had been stabbed, raped and burnt.

Police said a missing person should be reported immediately and not after 24 hours as was apparently the case with Jansen’s grandmother.

Officers said a recent photo of the missing person, their age, height, hair and eye colour and any identifying marks are required when filing a case.

A detective will then be assigned to the case.

The police’s Vish Naidoo said all officers were aware of this process.

“So, we encourage people to go immediately. We have also sent a communication to all our police stations.”

Police have since opened a murder case into Jansen’s death.

